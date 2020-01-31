Buju Banton, Koffee lead IRAWMA nominations

Grammy winners Buju Banton and Koffee are the leaders of this year's International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA).

They have secured 11 and nine nominations respectively.

Busy Signal and Sean Paul follow with five nods each, while incarcerated deejay Vybz Kartel has four.

The nominees for the Best Male Artiste are Buju Banton, Dexter Daps, Masicka, Popcaan, and Vybz Kartel.

In the female category, D'Angel, Shenseea, Spice, Tanya Stephen and Jada Kingdom will vie for top honours.

American singer and actor Harry Belafonte will be recognised with the Freedom Fighter Award, while Dennis Alcapone, Keith Foote, Lorna Bennett, Johnny Osbourne and Sanchez will receive Lifetime Achievement Awards.

The awards show has added a new catergory this year with the Best Dancehall Stagecraft Entertainer.

Competing for the title are Buju Banton, Elephant Man, Ravers Clavers, Spice, and Tommy Lee Sparta.

The 2020 IRAWMA is slated for the AC Hotel by Marriott on March 29.