'Children of Reggae Icons' kicks off Reggae Month festivities

6:18 pm, Mon February 3, 2020

This year's Reggae Month celebration started on Saturday with the staging of the 'Children of Reggae Icons' concert series.
 
The event, which is the first of six shows, took place at Sam Sharpe Square in Montego Bay.
 
The free concert saw performances from Imeru Tafari, the son of Queen Ifrica, and Makeba, daughter of Reggae legend Burning Spear, with guest performances by Richie Spice and Montego Bay artiste Daddy 1.
 
This is the second year the concert series has formed part of the official Reggae Month Celebration.
 
The concert series will see these rising junior Reggae artistes performing in Falmouth, Negril, Annotto Bay, Ocho Rios and at the Emancipation Park in New Kingston. 
 
The series line-up of rising artists includes, Runkus, son of Reggae singer Determine, Zosia McGreggor, daughter of Freddie McGregor, Jahbari I, the son of George Miller, Garnet Silk Jr. and Christopher Ellis, the son of Alton Ellis.
 
Other emerging acts that will join the series line-up are Royal Blu, Yeza Rebel, Monifa, Black Hero and Ras Ajai.

