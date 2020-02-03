NCB ranked largest financial conglomerate in the Caribbean, says Cohen

Dennis Cohen, Chief Financial Officer of the NCB Financial Group, has said the entity is now ranked as the largest financial conglomerate in the Caribbean.

"Our group reported net profits of $30.7 billion, with $29.6 billion attributable to our shareholders, representing a six per cent or $1.6 billion over the prior year," he said.

According to Mr. Cohen, the figures represented company's highest annual performance, "as at May 2019, half its assets are outside Jamaica while 30 per cent of its 2019 operating revenues were generated from these overseas territories up from 10 per cent in the prior year."