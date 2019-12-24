'Don't panick,' Health Minister tells Jamaicans following report of malaria case in St. Catherine

Jamaicans are being told not to panic following a report out of St. Catherine earlier this month of an imported case of malaria.

Health Minister Dr. Christopher Tufton told RJR News that since this week, he received a report about a malaria case in St. James.

He did not provide details on the specific case, however, he admitted that Jamaica records several imported malaria cases each year.

"The truth is that we do have, I am told, up to a dozen imported cases each year. These are persons who are abroad, either foreigners or locals, they go to continents where malaria is endemic - so Africa, other countries - and they get bitten and they contract the virus and they come back home and then get ill," he said.