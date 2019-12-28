Advertisement

Fly Jamaica passengers contemplate legal action

8:44 am, Sat December 28, 2019

Fly Jamaica passengers are considering legal action as the airline is yet to pay refunds after one of  its planes crash landed more than a year ago.
 
They also want Government intervention.One of  the passengers, Christine Sankey, is appealing for answers from the airline.
 
”We need communication , that is the problem, even if the promises won’t be fulfilled, keep us up to date on what is happening. We need our money,” she said. 
 
Thousands of  passengers were stranded in Guyana and other Caribbean countries after a Fly Jamaica aircraft encountered hydraulic problems and crash-landed at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport on November 9, 2018.
 
Earlier this month, Fly Jamaica sought bankruptcy protection from creditors to stay in business or find a buyer
 
The airline has been out of  operation since March despite announcements it would reopen in September under new ownership.

