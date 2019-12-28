Fly Jamaica passengers contemplate legal action

Fly Jamaica passengers are considering legal action as the airline is yet to pay refunds after one of its planes crash landed more than a year ago.

They also want Government intervention.One of the passengers, Christine Sankey, is appealing for answers from the airline.

”We need communication , that is the problem, even if the promises won’t be fulfilled, keep us up to date on what is happening. We need our money,” she said.

Thousands of passengers were stranded in Guyana and other Caribbean countries after a Fly Jamaica aircraft encountered hydraulic problems and crash-landed at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport on November 9, 2018.

Earlier this month, Fly Jamaica sought bankruptcy protection from creditors to stay in business or find a buyer

The airline has been out of operation since March despite announcements it would reopen in September under new ownership.