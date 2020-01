The Ministry of Education in Grenada has said a mandatory hour of prayer will be introduced in all schools this year.

The ministry said it is expected that all schools be engaged in prayer, simultaneously, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

There will also be a time for reflection, meditation as well as praise and worship.

The ministry said on the day of the activity, a Minister of Religion, or a designated person will be assigned to each school to conduct the programme.