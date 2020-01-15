McLeod to clash with Holloway at Millrose Games

Jamaica's reigning Olympic sprint hurdles champion Omar McLeod will square off with top Americans Grant Holloway and Devon Allen as well as outdoor national champion Daniel Roberts in the men's 60m hurdles at the 113th Millrose Games on February 8 at the Armory New Balance Track & Field Center in the United States.

This will be the first meeting since last year's World Championships between McLeod who fell in the final in Doha and Holloway who went on to claim gold. Allen is the defending Millrose Games champion. McLeod who won the 60m hurdles at the 2017 Millrose Games, has personal best and Jamaican record of 7.41 for the event.

With a 110m hurdles personal best of 12.90 seconds, McLeod is also the fifthfastest man in history and is the only man to break both 13 seconds in the hurdles and 10 seconds in the 100m dash.