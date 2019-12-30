Advertisement

St. Vincent & The Grenadines passes law to prevent children under 12 from being prosecuted

2:02 pm, Mon December 30, 2019

The parliament in St. Vincent & the Grenadines has passed legislation preventing a child under 12 years old from being prosecuted for an offence.
 
The new law presumes that no child under the age of 12 can be guilty of an offence.
 
Piloting the bill last week, Minister of National Mobilisation Frederick Stephenson said 12 and 13 year olds shall be presumed not to have the capacity to appreciate the difference between right and wrong unless this is proved otherwise.
 
Under the law, neither corporal punishment nor a sentence of life imprisonment can be imposed on a child under the Child Justice Act.
 
The Act also notes that prosecution of 12 and 13 year olds must be on the basis of certification of the Director of Public Prosecution.

