"Bunny" heads provisional Reggae Girlz squad for Olympic Qualifiers

18 of the 23 Reggae Girlz that were selected for the FIFA Women's World Cup last year, have been included in a provisional 48 player roster for the upcoming Olympic Games Qualifiers in the United States. The roster is led by Khadija "Bunny” Shaw who scored 9 goals in the Caribbean round of the qualifiers.



Lauren Silver, Ashleigh Shim, Nicole McClure, Toriana Patterson and Mireya Grey were all overlooked, while Giselle Washington is not in the provisional squad as she is yet to recover from a torn ACL injury.

The roster also includes: Sade Adamolekun, Chinyelu Asher, Deneisha Blackwood, Dominique Bond-Flasza, Jody Brown, Tiffany Cameron, Sashana Campbell, Trudi Carter, Chris-Ann Chambers, Cachet Lue, Chanel Hudson-Marks, Cheyna Matthews, Konya Plummer, Sydney Schneider, Havana Solaun, Chantelle Swaby, Allyson Swaby and Marlo Sweatman.

The squad will be trimmed to 20 by January 21 for the qualifiers. The CONCACAF final round of the Olympic games qualifiers is set to run from January 28 to February 9. The Reggae Girlz are in Group "B" alongside Canada, Mexico and St Kitts and Nevis. The two finalists will qualify for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.