Advertisement

Former Reggae Boy named in Motherwell's team of the decade

8:39 pm, Thu January 16, 2020

Former Reggae Boy Chris Humphrey has been named in Motherwell FC's team of the decade. The St Catherine native played for the Scottish Premier League club from 2009 to 2013 where he scored 9 goals in 163 appearances. Humphrey also played with the club in the UEFA Europa League.

Humphrey played at Motherwell FC alongside another former national player, Omar Daley. Humphrey had to retire in 2018 at 31 years of age due to persistent knee injuries. The former Preston North End player was a member of Jamaica's squad that made it to the final of the 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

 

 


comments powered by Disqus
More Stories
OCA takes interest in alleged case of abuse at Hydel High

In a RJR Sports follow up, the

Two newcomers in Reggae Girlz squad for CONCACAF Olympic Qualifiers

Goalkeeper Alyssa Whitehead an

Jamaica drawn in Group "C" for Rugby League World Cup

Jamaica has been drawn in Grou

Most Popular
Bruce Golding hospitalised
4:07 pm, Sat January 11, 2020
US appeals court upholds decision to dismiss...
3:35 pm, Fri January 10, 2020
Used car dealers report robust sales in 2019
3:38 pm, Fri January 10, 2020