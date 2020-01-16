Former Reggae Boy named in Motherwell's team of the decade

Former Reggae Boy Chris Humphrey has been named in Motherwell FC's team of the decade. The St Catherine native played for the Scottish Premier League club from 2009 to 2013 where he scored 9 goals in 163 appearances. Humphrey also played with the club in the UEFA Europa League.



Humphrey played at Motherwell FC alongside another former national player, Omar Daley. Humphrey had to retire in 2018 at 31 years of age due to persistent knee injuries. The former Preston North End player was a member of Jamaica's squad that made it to the final of the 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup.