Advertisement

Halifax Wanderers coach eager to work with Reggae Boy Marshall

5:02 pm, Fri February 7, 2020

Head coach of the Halifax Wanderers Stephen Hart says he is looking forward to working with Reggae Boy Alex Marshall in the upcoming season in the Canadian Premier League. The 21 year old midfielder joined the Wanderers last month after being drafted as the number one pick in the 2020 CPL Draft.

This move ends his 6 year spell at Cavalier where he scored 21 goals in 73 games. The 2020 season of the Canadian Premier League will kick off in March. Halifax finished fourth in the inaugural season of the league in 2019.

The other Jamaican that will be playing in the Canadian Premier League this season is Nicholas Hamilton who will be suiting up for York 9 FC.

 

 

 


comments powered by Disqus
More Stories
Scorpions in tense battle with Jaguars

The Jamaica Scorpions lead the

Orgill on target in Turkish Super League

Reggae Boy Dever Orgill scored

Binnie advances to quarter-finals of Atlanta Open

Jamaica and the Caribbean&rsqu

Most Popular
Reggae Girlz out of contention for Tokyo...
9:19 pm, Sat February 1, 2020
GC Foster and JOIHF sign MOU
9:25 pm, Sat February 1, 2020
Subratie scores three-timer at Caymanas Park
9:08 pm, Sat February 1, 2020