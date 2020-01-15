Reggae Boyz goalkeeper Knight signs with USL outfit

Reggae Boy Amal Knight has signed with newly founded United Soccer League side San Diego Loyals on a three year deal. This move ends his six year spell with UWI FC in the Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL) where he racked up over 100 appearances.



Knight who has eight caps with the national team, says he is hoping this move will open the door for other local goalkeepers. With the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers set to kick off in August, knight's next aim is to be part of Jamaica's squad for the campaign.



Knight now joins the likes of Donovan Ricketts, Dwayne Miller, Duwayne Kerr, Nico Campbell, Andre Blake, Ryan Thompson and Jacomeno Barrett as goalkeepers who earned contracts overseas. San Diego Loyals is owned by former American international Landon Donovan.