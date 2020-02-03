Advertisement

Reggae Boyz on target in Germany and Belgium

10:36 pm, Sat February 8, 2020

Reggae Boyz forward Leon Bailey was a super sub for his club Bayer Leverkusen as they recorded a thrilling 4-3 win over Borussia Dortmund on Saturday in the German Bundesliga. Dortmund were leading 3-2 after 80 minutes but the 22 year old Jamaican came off the bench to score the equalizing goal and register his 4th of the campaign.

Bailey was also involved in the build-up to Leverkusen's 4th as they came away winners on the day. Leverkusen now move to 5th in the table, just 5 points off leaders Bayern Munich who play second place RB Leipsig on Sunday.

Another Reggae Boy Shamar Nicholson was also on the scoresheet as he netted in the 90th minute to help Sporting Charleroi beat Zulte Waregem 4-0 in the Belgium Premier League. It was Nicholson's 6th goal of the season. 
Sporting Charleroi are now fourth in the league on 44 points, 13 behind leaders club Brugge.

 

 


