Reggae Girlz end year just outside FIFA top 50

8:40 pm, Fri December 20, 2019

The Reggae Girlz will head into 2020 at number 51 in the world as the December edition of the FIFA women's world rankings were released on Friday. Jamaica not only remains at number 51 in the world, but they also stay at fifth in CONCACAF behind the United States, Canada, Mexico and Costa Rica.

Since the FIFA women's world rankings were introduced in 2003, this is the highest Jamaica has been ranked on the world stage. 2019 saw the Reggae Girlz winning 8 games, losing 7 and drawing one while scoring 50 goals.

The year saw them make their historical appearance at the Women's World Cup in France and they also booked their spot into the final round of the Olympic Games Qualifiers. The final round of the Olympic Games Qualifiers is set to run from January 28 to February 9 in the United States.

The top ten ranked women's teams in the world are: The United States, Germany, Netherlands, France, Sweden, England, Australia, Canada, Brazil and Japan.


