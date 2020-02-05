Walsh criticizes proposal to reduce duration of test cricket

West Indies legend Courtney Walsh is the latest former cricketer to denounce the proposal to reduce test cricket to four days from five. The game's authorities have been toying with the idea of reducing the game's longest format in an effort to make test cricket more attractive but Walsh believes a reduction would be doing the game a disservice.

The 57 year old Walsh who once stood as the leading test wicket taker with 519 scalps, offered an alternative to keep the 5-day game interesting.

“As someone said and I agree with them totally to make it four days it’s going to be like a first class game. I think we have enough quality players playing now to still have very good five day test cricket; I’m not one for four day cricket,” said Walsh.