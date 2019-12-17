Young Jamaican footballers arrested for shoplifting in the USA

RJR Sports understands that two Jamaicans who participated in the Caribbean American Soccer Classic Football Tournament over the weekend in Florida, USA, have been arrested for shoplifting.

It’s understood that one of the players attends Jamaica College and represented the Jamaican All-Schools team which won the tournament. The other Jamaican actually attends high school in the United States and represented one of the other teams in the competition.

The Jamaican All-Schools team made up of Manning and DaCosta Cup players from across the country, thumped Kendall 6-1 to retain the Caribbean American Soccer Classic title.